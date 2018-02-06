Asian markets tank after Wall St sell-off

Hong Kong

Asian markets tumbled on Monday after US stocks were pummelled at the end of last week, with traders fretting that a surging US economy will lead to sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The selling was also fuelled by profit-taking after a blistering January that saw several indexes strike record or multi-year highs, while tech firms took a hit from disappointing reports by Apple and Google parent Alphabet. Fresh turmoil in Washington after Donald Trump approved the declassification of a controversial memo linked to the FBI’s Russia probe also caused a stir. In New York on Friday the Dow plunged more than two percent after the release of a healthy January jobs report that showed the biggest increase in wages in nine years. The news sent benchmarket 10-year Treasury yields — a key guide to interest rates globally — to fresh four-year highs and ratched up concerns that monetary policy will tighten more than thought. Equity markets were already in negative territory last week owing rising bond yields and profit-taking. The losses seeped through to Asia this week. Tokyo ended the morning session 2.4 percent lower, while Hong Kong sank 1.9 percent and Sydney shed 1.6 percent. Seoul lost 1.6 percent, Singapore dropped 1.4 percent and Taipei dived more than two percent, with Manila, Jakarta and Wellington also suffering in the heaviest blood-letting in the region this year. “It’s going to be a nervous start to the week for traders across all markets as they wonder if last week’s reversal in US stocks and the ugly close.—AFP