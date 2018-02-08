Asian markets suffer

Hong Kong

A rebound across Asian markets ran out of steam Wednesday, with most falling back into the red and extending the previous day’s hammering. Traders had started the day on a bright note as they took their lead from a surge on Wall Street and ate into Tuesday’s deep losses. The gains, which saw Tokyo and Hong Kong jump sharply, came as analysts said they had expected a pullback following months of rises that sent world markets to record or multi-year highs. However, as the day wore on selling began to kick in. By the end of the day Tokyo had added just 0.2 percent—having opened almost three percent up—while Shanghai lost 1.8 percent and Seoul plunged 2.3 percent. Singapore was down 0.6 percent and Hong Kong closed 0.9 percent lower, extending a more than five percent loss in Hong Kong Tuesday. Wellington, Mumbai and Kuala Lumpur also fell, though Sydney held up to close 0.8 percent higher while Taipei climbed 1.4 percent. Asian trading floors were a sea of red Tuesday after a record one-day points drop on the Dow sparked panic selling, wiping billions from valuations on worries about rising US interest rates. Profit-taking also played a big role in the retreat after the buying euphoria, fuelled by optimism in the world economy and strong corporate earnings.—AFP