Asian markets suffer bloodletting on trade

Hong Kong

Asian markets went into freefall Thursday, tracking a plunge on Wall Street, with trading floors awash with negativity on geopolitical concerns and following weak US economic and earnings data. The bloodletting is the latest to hit global equities, which have been pummelled this year by a wave of problems led by the China-US trade war and rising Federal Reserve interest rates.

On top of those in recent weeks has been a brewing nuclear standoff between the US and Russia, the killing of a Saudi journalist, Brexit and Italy’s budget row with the European Union. US stocks have broadly managed to avoid the hefty selling witnessed elsewhere—even clocking up a few record highs—thanks to a strong economy and mostly positive corporate results. However, New York has finally succumbed as investors contemplate an end to the decade of cheap credit and the imposition of steep tariffs by the US and China in their ever-deepening trade row.—AFP

