Asian markets see broad rebound

Hong Kong

Most Asian markets shrugged off profit-taking Wednesday and pressed on with a new year rally that has sent Hong Kong to successive records, though the dollar suffered fresh losses against its major peers.

Optimism about the global economy which was reinforced this week by the International Monetary Fund, strong earnings reports and Donald Trump’s tax cuts have helped fuel a surge in global equities which many expect to continue. “The earnings season is going phenomenally well, and the government shutdown on Friday was reversed (on Monday) so we’ve got the government behind us for the next couple of weeks,” Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Investors, told Bloomberg News. “But the reason the stock market is up is very simply that investors are reflecting on the fact that earnings are much better than expected.—AFP