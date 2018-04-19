Asian markets rise as Wall St, N. Korea provide positive lead

Hong Kong

Asian markets climbed Wednesday following a rally on Wall Street as easing trade and Syria concerns allowed investors to concentrate on earnings and upbeat data, while fresh news on US-North Korea talks also provided support. New York provided a strong lead, with all three main indexes posting healthy gains on the back of better-than-expected reports from heavyweights including Netflix, Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson. Adding to the upbeat sentiment was China’s announcement of a timetable to open up its car market as well as news the country’s central bank had eased depositary requirements for most lenders to boost liquidity for businesses. Hong Kong rose 0.7 percent, Shanghai ended up 0.8 percent, Sydney advanced 0.3 percent and Tokyo was 1.4 percent higher. Singapore gained 1.7 percent, while Wellington, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta all climbed. Seoul surged more than one percent as it emerged the US and North Korea had held “talks at the highest levels” as part of efforts to line up a summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks. The Washington Post also reported that CIA chief Mike Pompeo, Trump’s pick to be secretary of state, made a secret visit to Pyongyang over the first weekend of April and met Kim. The developments have provided a much-needed shot in the arm for traders after the recent upheaval caused by the simmering China-US trade spat and tensions in Syria following US-led air strikes on the country. —AFP