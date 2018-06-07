Asian markets rise as China trade report lifts optimism

Hong Kong

):Asian markets rose on Wednesday as investors look ahead to a Group of Seven summit, while re-ports that China-US trade talks were progressing well provided some support. The gains extend a broad rally across the region in recent days as opti-mism in the US economy, the world’s biggest, has helped temper geopolitical worries. The Nasdaq hit another record in New York even as the lead from US traders was generally tepid, but eyes are now on the Quebec gathering of G7 lead-ers, with world trade high on the agenda after Don-ald Trump hit Canada, Mexico and the European Union with steel and aluminum tariffs. The move was condemned by Washington’s allies, with Mexico on Tuesday announcing measures on a range of US goods from pork to bourbon, just as it holds trilateral talks on a long-standing deal with Canada and the US. However, Bloom berg News reported that China had offered to ramp up purchases of various US goods during talks this week, while Washington would ease US buying restrictions on Chinese tele-coms-equipment giant ZTE.

“The president is expected to meet with his advis-ers on whether to move forward with this proposal or not. It has the ring of truth around it given the Chinese said the other day that all bets are off the table if the US imposes the tariffs,” said Greg McKenzie, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

“They’ve thus offered both the carrot and the stick.” In equities trading, Hong Kong rose 0.5 percent, having risen for four straight days already, while Tokyo ended 0.4 percent higher. Shanghai was mar-ginally higher. Sydney climbed 0.5 percent after data showed Australia’s economy beat expectations in January-March by expanding at its fastest rate since the sec-ond quarter of last year. The Australian dollar rose 0.5 percent.

Wellington added 0.6 percent, Taipei put on 0.9 percent and Manila was 0.1 percent higher.

But while markets are positive, trading floors remain susceptible to bad news, warned Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at OANDA.

“Despite the absence of escalation in geopolitical risk, traders are all too knowing that we’re little more than a spark away from re-igniting a free-for-all, whether its EU political risk.—AFP