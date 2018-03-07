Asian markets rally on hopes

Hong Kong

Stock markets rallied in Asia on Tuesday as shock over Donald Trump’s controversial trade tariffs move gave way to hope that any measures will not be as bad as initially thought. The tycoon sparked fears of a global trade war last week when he unveiled plans to slap levies on imports of steel and aluminium. The news sent markets into a tailspin from Sydney to New York, with investors already on edge at the prospect of rising interest rates and the end of crisis-era central bank stimulus measures. However, after another down day in Asia Monday, investors in New York rushed back as they bet that Trump would not push through with extreme protectionist policies. “Given the overwhelmingly negative response from industry leaders, international financial markets and even the furious backlash from loyal members of Trump’s administration, there is growing optimism that perhaps significant exemptions will be forthcoming,” said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at OANDA. “Investors remain guardedly optimistic.” However, he warned that “expecting for cooler heads to prevail might be far too optimistic given that President Trump promoted reforms of US trade policies as a cornerstone of his election campaign, and it’s challenging to envision him backing down.”—AFP