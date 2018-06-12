Asian markets mostly up despite G7 woes

Hong Kong

Asian markets mostly rose Monday as traders brushed off the chaotic Group of Seven meeting, with investors looking ahead to Donald Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and key central bank decisions.

Trump pulled out of endorsing a joint communique after the G7 meet finished on Saturday in a row over trade, accusing the summit’s chairman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, of dishonesty.

The shock decision followed a testy gathering in Quebec, where the US president came under fire for his “America First” protectionist drive that has fuelled fears of a global trade war. He had left early for Singapore, only to take exception to comments by Trudeau at a news conference.

“One thing that we do know for sure is the president’s uncontrollable need to defend his status is more apparent than any strategy when (it) comes to bilateral trade negotiations,” said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at OANDA.

“But the far from harmonious Quebec summit confirmed deep-seated… expanding policy fissures on a plethora of significant concerns including climate change, the Iran nuclear deal and, of course, trade,” he added.

“While expectations were not exactly high going into the meeting, the result was a bit worse than even the markets’ dismal presuppositions.”—AFP