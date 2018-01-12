Asian markets mostly down

Hong Kong

Asian markets saw further losses on Thursday, with Tokyo hit by a weaker dollar and Hong Kong coming off a 12-day surge, as the rally that greeted 2018 gives way to profit-taking.

US traders sent all three of New York’s main indexes falling for the first time this year as they were spooked by a report saying Canadian officials increasingly expect Donald Trump to call time on the decades-old NAFTA free-trade pact. That came after Bloomberg News said Chinese authorities reviewing foreign-exchange holdings have recommended slowing or halting purchases of US Treasuries.

The greenback sank against most of its peers soon after the news on fears that a huge amount of foreign demand for dollars would dry up. But it bounced on Thursday after China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange refuted the report, saying in a statement on its website: “We think this story could be quoting a mistaken source or it could also be a piece of fake news.”

China has long invested heavily in US bonds as a way of controlling the value of its own yuan currency and Bloomberg News estimates it currently holds around $1.2 trillion in Treasuries, an amount that has doubled over the past 10 years.

US Treasuries are often used during the political ping-pong match when trade tensions escalate,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading for OANDA in the Asia Pacific. “It’s entirely possible that China could take measure to rebalance their reserve as they have done in the past,” Innes said.—AFP