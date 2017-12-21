Asian markets mostly down

Hong Kong

Asian markets mostly fell on Wednesday as investors took a breather following recent gains, while US senators voted for a controversial tax overhaul which traders expect to boost corporate profits. Equities have been on a broad upswing since last week when holdout Republican senators said they would back Donald Trump’s signature tax legislation. The president has promised that the changes will fire up an already healthy US economy. After months of uncertainty the Senate narrowly passed the deal, which slashes taxes across the board. The House of Representatives passed the bill on Tuesday but will have to vote again Wednesday owing to a rules mix-up. Despite the expected passage of the bill, all three main Wall Street indexes ended Tuesday in the red—having clocked up a series of record closes of late—and the weak lead kept Asia tethered. Hong Kong lost 0.1 percent and Shanghai closed down 0.3 percent, while Singapore shed 0.2 percent. Tokyo and Sydney each ended up 0.1 percent but Seoul eased 0.3 percent and Jakarta dived 1.1 percent. Manila and Wellington were also lower.—AFP