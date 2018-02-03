Asian markets mixed, rising borrowing costs spook dealers

Hong Kong

Asian markets swung on Friday with some recovering from early losses but traders remain on edge as over a rise in US Treasury yields to four-year highs, while fresh US political turmoil is also causing unease. Equity traders around the world have been firing on all cylinders in recent months, sending markets to record or multi-year highs, on confidence in the global economy, healthy earnings and optimism over Donald Trump’s tax cuts. That improvement has also led central banks to temper their crisis-era stimulus measures, which has led to a rise in bond yields, including the key US Treasury market. The price of benchmark 10-year Treasury bills is at levels not seen since April 2014, sparking fears a lift in interest rates will hit economic growth and divert money from equities.—AFP