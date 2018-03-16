Asian markets mixed as trade war fears return

Hong Kong

Asian markets staged a recovery from early losses Thursday but investors stayed cautious as trade war fears return to the fore, with worries Donald Trump will go full-steam ahead with his “America First” protectionist agenda.

Investors were back on the ropes after the US said Wednesday it would take action at the World Trade Organization against Indian export subsidies.

That came soon after it emerged Trump is considering tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese tech and telecoms imports as he takes aim at alleged intellectual property breaches by Beijing.

The news saw a return to volatility after a few days of respite from last week’s controversial announcement of levies on steel and aluminium imports. Adding to the unease among traders is the departure of market-friendly economics advisor Gary Cohn this month and Tuesday’s sacking of moderate secretary of state Rex Tillerson.—AFP