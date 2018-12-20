Asian markets mixed ahead of Fed, oil struggles to recover

Hong Kong

Most markets were mixed in Asia Wednesday as investors moved cautiously after the previous day’s sell-off, while focus is on a Federal Reserve policy decision with opinions split on whether or not it should hike interest rates again.

Oil prices also edged up but were struggling to make a dent in the steep losses sustained Tuesday as traders fret over a global supply glut, higher production and the outlook for demand.

With the US economy still healthy, the Fed’s board has been steadily lifting borrowing costs for the past couple of years as it treads a fine line between maintaining growth and keeping inflation in check.

However, its last meeting of 2018 has taken on major significance as the sell-off in equities this year, signs of slowing across the planet—including the US—and a series of other negative factors including the China trade row put pressure on the bank to pause.

And while the bank has ignored the president’s calls—and is tipped to hike again before slowing the pace next year—a number of economists and commentators are also now suggesting a break could be in order.

“While US economic signals are not flashing red, to keep the US economic momentum heading in the right direction many market participants believe the Fed should provide investors with some breathing room (as) higher interest rates coupled with tighter liquidity conditions have sent equity markets on a downward spiral since October,” said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at OANDA.—AFP

