Hong Kong

Asian investors moved with caution in Friday trade after days of volatility on global financial markets failed to boost confidence. In Tokyo, stocks were trading 0.5 percent lower by the break despite a late rally in New York, as investors cashed in after the previous day’s strong rises. With the trading year winding down, the Nikkei index is heading for its first closure with an annual loss in seven years.—AFP

