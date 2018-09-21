Asian markets edge up but rally wobbles

Hong Kong

Most Asian markets rose Thursday but their recent rally lost its legs, though emerging market currencies held their own after Beijing’s pledge not to weaponise the yuan in its trade standoff with the United States.

Regional markets have been on the rise this week after the latest tit-for-tat tariffs from China and the US were considered lenient and allowed for talks, with observers suggesting a further escalation was unlikely in the near term.

And while China on Wednesday hit back at Donald Trump’s accusation that it is using the trade conflict to affect November’s key mid-term elections, the generally upbeat sentiment continued into Thursday morning.

However, investors began to step back as the day wore on. Tokyo ended barely moved, Shanghai was slightly lower and Hong Kong fluctuated before ending up 0.3 percent.

Singapore inched higher and Seoul put on 0.7 percent while Wellington edged up 0.2 percent following data showing the New Zealand economy grew at its fastest in two years during the second quarter.

Jakarta put on 0.9 percent but Sydney, Taipei and Manila dropped.

“With both the US and China likely to resume negotiations, expectations are still there for a resolution before President Trump deems it necessary to double down on tariffs,” said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trade at OANDA.

Wall Street had provided a positive lead with all three main indexes hovering near record highs.—AFP

Share on: WhatsApp