Asian markets down

Hong Kong

Most Asian markets fell Thursday, with investors unable to build on another record close on Wall Street, instead taking profits after a strong week. New York’s indexes powered ahead as news that Canada and the United States were close to a fresh deal that would revive the North American Free Trade Agreement coincided with better-than-expected US growth and a possible breakthrough in Brexit talks. The pound and euro were also holding up after surging when the European Union’s top negotiator said it was open to a unique deal with Britain, which raised hopes the country will leave the bloc with a working relationship. For most of this year world markets have been under pressure as China and the US have threatened and imposed tit-for-tat tariffs that fuelled fears of a global trade war, while Washington has also picked fights with allies including the EU, Canada and Mexico. But optimism has recently picked up. On Monday Donald Trump and his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto announced a new trade agreement and on Wednesday came news that Canada was close to a deal, fuelling hopes for a NAFTA 2.0. Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed optimism a deal was close and the White House plans to notify Congress on Friday of its intention to enter into a new free-trade agreement. Also on Wednesday the Commerce Department said the US economy expanded more than initially reported in the second quarter thanks to a rise in business investment.—AFP

