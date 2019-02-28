Asian markets down as Kim-Trump summit ends abruptly

Hong Kong

Asian markets mostly fell Thursday, led by Seoul, as a summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un ended abruptly without an agreement.

Equities had been fluctuating through the day on tempered optimism over China-US trade talks, weak factory data from Beijing and fresh geopolitical tensions in Kashmir.

But they took a decisive turn south after an expected lunch and signing ceremony between the US and North Korean leaders was called off at the last minute.

The shock news came just hours after Kim raised the prospect of a permanent US diplomatic presence in Pyongyang and Trump said he was in “no rush” for a speedy deal over North Korea’s nuclear programme.

Both men left the summit venue in Hanoi without a public signing ceremony and Trump moved up his news conference by two hours, sparking doubts about the progress made at the meeting.

“The two leaders discussed various ways to advance denuclearisation and economic driven concepts,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said. “No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future.” Seoul dived 1.8 percent and Tokyo ended 0.8 percent lower, while Shanghai shed 0.4 percent and Hong Kong was off 0.3 percent in the afternoon. Singapore shed 0.7 percent.

Manila and Jakarta were more than one percent down each while Bangkok slipped 0.4 percent, though there were gains in Sydney and Wellington.The global rally that has characterised most of this year had already taken a knock after US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told lawmakers that “real progress” had been made in trade talks with China, but a lot of work was still needed before a pact is signed.—AFP

