Asian markets build on global rally after US jobs report

Asian markets on Monday extended last week’s rally as a solid US jobs report boosted optimism in the world’s top economy, fuelling a record close on Wall Street. With sentiment still strong following Donald Trump’s decision to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in an unprecedented summit to discuss its nuclear programme, equities were on the up. The upbeat developments helped temper worries about Trump’s announcement of steel and aluminium tariffs that sparked a sell-off earlier this month on worries about a trade war. All three main indexes in New York rose almost two percent on Friday with the Nasdaq chalking up a fresh record, erasing all the losses suffered through a tumultuous February. Those gains extended into Asia, with Tokyo ending 1.7 percent higher, while Hong Kong climbed 1.6 percent, Shanghai finished 0.6 percent higher and Seoul put on one percent.—AFP