Asian giants

It may be recalled that the previous discussion on terrorism at the Phuket meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum [ARF], security platform of Association of South East Asian Nations had thrown light on grave terror threats facing ASEAN countries. The ASEAN nations should call for concerted action to stamp out terrorism. In fact, unity is keyword in matters of dealing with terror acts.

Besides, ARF had then done right thing by endorsing Jakarta’s call for increased intelligence. In this context, channel of communication should be strengthened across the countries, thereby avoiding any intelligence failure which is root cause of growing terror attacks. Also, ARF should take steps to convert its vision statement on effective security partnership among ASEAN countries into action.

The ASEAN nations should furthermore spread the wings and strengthen the strategies apart from increasing their economic activities and nurturing the political stability in the Asian countries like India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia – as these Asian countries are the huge hubs of rich heritage, enormous wealth, great knowledge, vigorous agricultural activities and robust economy that can be tapped to greater extent in the best interest of the international community and the people.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

Related