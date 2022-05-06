China postpones the 2022 Asian Games

The 2022 Asian games have been postponed.

The event was scheduled to take place in the city of Hangzhou from 10th September to 25th September.

Although no official reason was announced or eluded to for the postponement, a rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country is an obvious reason.

“The Olympic Council of Asia has announced that the 19th Asian Games, originally scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10 to 25, 2022, will be postponed,” said a statement on the official Games website.

The statement was first posted on the Chinese state media.

The statement continued to add that the new dates for the sporting contest “will be announced at a later date.”

The host city of Hangzhou lies near the country’s biggest city, Shanghai, which has endured a weeks-long lockdown as the country’s zero-tolerance approach to the virus.