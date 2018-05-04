Asian equities track Wall St loss

Hong Kong

Asian markets struggled Thursday following a sell-off in New York as investors keep an eye on top-level talks between China and the United States on trade, while the dollar’s latest rally lost a little steam. The tariff spat between the world’s two biggest economies returns to the fore as a US delegation—including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross—sit with Chinese officials in Beijing, with both sides tempering expectations of a quick resolution. Trading floors have been swamped with worry since Donald Trump began this year threatening a series of tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods, with an emphasis on China, which he claims is gaining an unfair trade advantage over the US. Both sides were tempering expectations for the gathering with Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry, telling reporters it was “not realistic to resolve all issues through only one round of negotiations”. While China has announced tit-for-tat moves, it has also unveiled a series of measures placating the White House but there are still worries the two sides could spiral into a potentially damaging trade war.—AFP