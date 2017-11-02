Asian Development Tour – 2017 at Defence Raya Golf & Country Club

Spors Reporter

Lahore

Asian Development Tour; the 2nd highest international tournament of Asia; will be held at Defence Raya Golf and Country Club from November 2 – 5, 2017.

This was stated by Defence Raya Golf Club Secretary Brig. (r) Sikandar Hayat in a press briefing held at the club on Wednesday and was attended and addressed by Secretary Pakistan Golf Federation Brig. Nayyar Afzal and Unho Park, manager tour and player affairs of Asian Development Tour.

Brig. (r) Sikandar said besides top ranking professional golf players from all over the country. 50 top ranking international players from across the world i.e. USA, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, England, Sweden, Venezuela, and South Africa; will also participate in the championship. This tournament is being organized with the objective of projecting soft image of the country and showcasing real Pakistan which is peace loving, vibrant and a progressive country. Professional players participating in these matches have the capacity to demonstrate excellent golfing skill.

Speaking on the occasion, Uhno Park, manager tour and player affairs of Asian Development Tour, said that Pakistan is a great country. This is first time that Asian Development Tour is organizing a championship in Pakistan. All the players are extremely grateful for the hospitality and comfort extended by the hosts in the serenity of Defence Raya Golf and Country Club. The playing arena is the par 72, Defence Raya Golf Course layout, and for four days it will be “the player versus the golf course”. Fairways are in superb condition and will facilitate crisp shot making. Speed of the greens is as per international standards. He further added that the Defence Raya was a golf course of international standard. As a golfing arena, it can be rated as the leading one in Asia and capable of holding international events.