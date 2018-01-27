Asian dealers resume dollar-selling

Hong Kong

The dollar edged back down in Asian trade Friday as a Donald Trump-inspired surge petered out with analysts tipping the US unit to continue weakening.

The recovery in the greenback helped Tokyo’s Nikkei recover some of the past two day’s sharp losses while Hong Kong also bounced back from Thursday’s sharp sell-off but other regional equity markets were mixed.

Forex markets have been on a roller-coaster ride the past few days after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sent the dollar spiralling to multi-year lows by saying at the Davos meeting of business and political leaders that a weaker unit was “good for us”.

That came as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross defended this week’s stinging US tariffs on solar panels and warned of further retaliation against nations Washington felt had broken the rules, ramping up fears of a possible global trade war. Traders rushed back into the greenback, though, after Trump, who arrived at the Swiss resort on Thursday, restated traditional US policy of favouring a strong dollar and said Mnuchin’s comments were taken out of context.

“You tend not get too many comments on the dollar’s value from either treasury secretaries or presidents; it’s a rare event,” Shahab Jalinoos, global head of foreign-exchange strategy at Credit Suisse, told Bloomberg News.—AFP