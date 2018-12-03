Asia stocks stage relief rally after China-US deal

Hong Kong

Hong Kong and Shanghai led a surge across global markets Monday after the United States agreed to suspend imposing tariffs on China for three months, while oil prices soared on expectations of a big production cut. In a much-anticipated meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the weekend, the heads of the world’s two biggest economies hammered out a deal that will see them hold off on their tit-for-tat tariffs row, which has roiled global equities for most of the year.

The US will not raise levies on Chinese goods on January 1 while China promised to buy more from the US and enter a 90-day period of talks to bring an end to the dispute. If the negotiations, fail tariffs will jump from 10 percent now to 25 percent. Trump hailed the meeting—held on the sidelines of the G20 in Buenos Aires—as “amazing and productive… with unlimited possibilities for both the United States and China”.

And on Sunday the US president said Beijing had agreed to cut tariffs on car imports. “China has agreed to reduce and remove tariffs on cars coming into China from the U.S. Currently the tariff is 40%,” he wrote on Twitter. News of Saturday’s deal lit a fuse under Asian markets, with Hong Kong and Shanghai each rallying 2.6 percent, while the Chinese yuan—which has tumbled this year on worries about the trade row—jumped 0.8 percent.

Tokyo climbed one percent, Sydney rose 1.8 percent, Seoul put on 1.7 percent, Singapore was 2.4 percent higher and Taipei rallied 2.5 percent. There were also big gains in Bangkok, Manila and Jakarta.—AFP

Share on: WhatsApp