Asia –Pacific countries meet to share regional agenda on Early Childhood Care & Education

Mrs. Mehnaz Akber Aziz, MNA, PML (N) is representing Pakistan at the two day meeting of Asia-Pacific Regional Network on Early Childhood (ARNEC) which opened in Bangkok with the objective to create linkages and to bring best practices of the region to Pakistan. The other participants of the meeting include selected Early Childhood Development (ECD) experts from Nepal, Bangladesh, Philippines, Bhutan, Thailand, India, Cambodia, Lao and Singapore.

Asia-Pacific Regional Network for Early Childhood (ARNEC) through this meeting aims to promote regional agenda on ECD and to build strong partnerships across sectors and different disciplines, organizations, agencies and institutions in the Asia-Pacific region to advance the SDGs Agenda on and investment in Early Childhood. The meeting would help in connecting with countries, which have legislated early years through parliaments.

ARNEC provides a platform for high-level policy-makers of Asia-Pacific countries to share knowledge and discuss strategies to expand access to, and improve the quality of, comprehensive, integrated, and holistic Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE)

Mrs. Mehnaz Akber Aziz one of the pioneers of early Childhood Development in Pakistan & who founded Children’s Global Network Pakistan and President Parwaan National Center of Excellence on ECCE, during the meeting will give a presentation on ECE Initiatives in Pakistan.

