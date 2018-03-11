From Asia to New York

The great things such AS statues, monuments and sculptures are the outcome of the precious stones – being sculpted and carved by the experts i.e. sculptors. But unfortunately, news of the statues and busts of prominent figures being vandalized/sabotaged by the miscreants in certain parts of India just brought out a sad story.

We the people in today’s fast-paced lifestyle are always in need of something precious or historic to get inspired and motivated in our activities/fields. In fact the statues or sculptures are the best possible ways of remembering the great figures who are no more now and whose contribution to the society is enormous and praiseworthy. Furthermore, the monuments are something that will help us “go back in time” and will help us understand the interesting things about our history and geography.

The Asian countries, let us recall, such as India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand and Sri Lanka had brought forth many great sculptors even as it goes without saying that these Asian nations are the big hubs of many beautiful monuments and great sculptures that reflect the great historical background besides carrying information about the past and the present. Above all, the Statue of Liberty in New York is being admired by all in the world as one of the greatest sculptures. On top of that is the inspiration we are getting from such prehistoric creatures.

No rules allow the bad elements to vandalize the historical pieces like statues or monuments. Such mindless vandalism will create tension across the region and these bad things should be curbed and nipped in the bud through the execution of the law and order.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

