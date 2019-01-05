Asia markets rebound from early losses

Hong Kong

Most Asian markets rose Friday, reversing early losses, though Tokyo tanked more than two percent while technology firms were hit further by Apple’s shock revenue warning.

The broad gains helped end a torrid week on a positive note but traders remain on edge as they face a confluence of issues including the China-US trade war, China’s stuttering economy, the US government shutdown and Brexit.

Apple has been a major source of angst this week—along with weak Chinese data—after it slashed its revenue forecasts blaming weak Chinese demand for its iPhones and citing the tariffs spat between Washington and Beijing.

The US tech titan plunged 10 percent Wednesday—wiping $75 billion off its value—in response to the announcement and analysts said the fact such a usually safe firm was feeling the pinch was a sign of deeper problems in the global economy.

Technology firms, particularly those linked to Apple, were among the worst hit in Asia Friday. In Tokyo supplier Kyocera fell 1.8 percent, Japan Display was 2.8 percent off and Sharp dived 4.3 percent, while Alps Alpine shed 6.2 percent. Sony was 2.7 percent lower.

There were also losses for AAC Technologies in Hong Kong and Foxconn in Taipei, which had already been badly hit Thursday.

“Belief in global corporate earnings is fading against the backdrop of the US-China trade friction,” Nobuhiko Kuramochi, head of investment information at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo, told Bloomberg News.

“Deteriorating Apple earnings will lead to volume cuts for suppliers… while it could also mean cost-cutting pressures.”

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index, which was returning from a four-day break, ended 2.3 percent down, while Sydney shed 0.3 percent and Taipei lost more than one percent. However, Shanghai and Hong Kong each finished more than two percent higher. —AFP

