HANGZHOU – Pakistan’s men squash team has won the first of three rounds against India in the final of Asian Games 2023 squash Hangzhou today (Saturday).

Nasir Iqbal won the first match, giving Pakistan 1-0 lead over India in men’s team squash final. He defeated Mahesh Mangaonkar 3-0.

However, Indian made comeback in second game when Saurav Ghosal beat Asim Khan to equal the three-round match 1-1.

The third match will be played between Noor Zaman and Abhay Singh.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Pakistan beat Hong Kong while India defeated defending champions Malaysia.