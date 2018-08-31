Asia Cup: Selectors drop Azhar, recall Imad for training camp

Former skipper Azhar Ali was unable to find a place in the 18-member training camp for the 2018 Asia Cup as the national selection committee on Thursday made the announcement.

The team chosen for the tournament, scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 15-28, was announced after deliberation between selection committee, Head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The camp will take place from September 3 to September 10 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Opening batsman Shan Masood and all-rounder Imad Wasim have been recalled to the camp. Both the players have not played for Pakistan for almost a year.

Pakistan is scheduled to play its most-anticipated encounter against Team India in Dubai on September 19.

Players picked for training camp

1. Fakhar Zaman 2. Imamul Haq 3. Shan Masood 4. Muhammad Hafeez 5. Babar Azam 6. Shoaib Malik 7. Asif Ali 8. Haris Sohail 9. Sarfraz Ahmed 10. Shadab Khan 11. Muhammad Nawaz 12. Imad Wasim 13. Hassan Ali 14. Usman khan Shinwari 15. Muhammad Amir 16. Junaid Khan 17. Shaheen Shah Afridi 18. Faheem Ashraf

Tickets for Pakistan’s Asia Cup match against India have been sold out. Pakistan and India will face off in the group stage of the tournament on 19 September in Dubai.

The initial batch of tickets for the match sold out within hours, leading to additional tickets being made available online. The second batch of tickets also sold out quickly.

Apart from India, Pakistan will play a group match against a qualifier on 16 September in Dubai. The tournament will begin on 15 September with the final on 28 September.

This year’s Asia Cup will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan while the sixth team will be determined via a playoff that includes UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal, Singapore, Malaysia and Oman.

