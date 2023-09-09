COLOMBO – Sri Lanka is all set to take on Bangladesh in second fixture of the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2023 at Colombo today (Saturday).

Bangladesh have played their first Super 4 match against Pakistan earlier this week when they suffered a seven-wicket defeat at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. They are at the bottom of the points table with -1.051 NRR and 0 points.

Sri Lanka’s position will get cleared after today’s match as it was their first Super Four stage match. India have also not played any match of the stage.

Pakistan are at the top of the table with +1.051 NRR and two points. The team green is scheduled to take on arch-rival India tomorrow (Sunday) at Colombo.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Time

The match will start at 2:30pm Pakistan Standard Time and 3:00pm Sri Lanka and India Standard Time.

Venue

The match will be played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

SL vs BAN Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Weather Forecast

According to weather.com, It is a rainy day in Colombo, the venue of the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh’s today game. It has predicted thunderstorms throughout the day with high chances of rain. The temperature of Colombo city is expected to moderate at 28-29°C till the evening and drop further at night.