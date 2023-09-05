LAHORE – Sri Lanka set a challenging 292 runs target for Afghanistan in a crucial Asia Cup 2023 encounter at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Lankan Lions posted 291 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Both the openers provided a solid start with better than run a ball partnership of 63 runs.

After losing three wickets in a space of 23 runs, top scorer Kusal Mendis (92) and Charith Asalanka (36) brought Sri Lanka back on track with a valuable 102 runs stand.

Cameos from Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana at the back end of the inning enabled Sri Lanka to post a challenging first inning total of 291/8.

Afghanistan’s run rate is in negative while Sri Lanka, who beat Bangladesh in their opening game, is positive with 0.951. Lankan Lions have so far played one game in the event, and clinched it.

As Sri Lanka almost qualified for the next round after a maiden win in the opener, they can still not qualify for the next round if Afghanistan beat them by huge margin.

In the last 5 ODIs between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, the latter dominated, however the situation is not the same this time, as Sri Lanka lack key players.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing XI

Afghanistan (probable): 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Gulbadin Naib 8 Karim Janat, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 8 Dushan Hemantha/Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Kasun Rajitha 11 Matheesha Pathirana