Sri Lanka set a 258-run target for Bangladesh in the second fixture of the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

After being asked to bat first by Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan on winning the toss, Sri Lanka made 257 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

Sadeera Samarawickrama was got out on the lost ball of the inning at an individual score of 93 runs but not before guiding his side to reach a competitive total of 257/9.

Other valuable contributions come from Kusal Mendis 50, Pathum Nissanka 40, skipper Shanaka 24 and Dimuth Karunaratne 18.

Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud bagged three wickets each while Shoriful Islam took two.

Dunith Wellalage was run out in the penultimate over.

Bangladesh played their first Super 4 match against Pakistan earlier this week when they suffered a seven-wicket defeat at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. They are at the bottom of the points table with -1.051 NRR and 0 points.

Sri Lanka’s position will get cleared after today’s match as it was their first Super Four stage match. India has also not played any match on the stage.

Pakistan are at the top of the table with +1.051 NRR and two points. The team green is scheduled to take on arch-rival India tomorrow (Sunday) at Colombo.