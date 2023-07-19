Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah has unveiled the Asia Cup schedule on Wednesday.

In a social media post, Jay Shah announced the schedule of the much-anticipated event, scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan.

Shah said he was happy to share the schedule for Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023, as he called it a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together. “Let’s join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all,” he said.

I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men's ODI #AsiaCup2023, a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let's join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all. @ACCMedia1 pic.twitter.com/9uPgx6intP — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 19, 2023

As per the schedule, Asia Cup 2023 will begin on August 30, with Green Shirts taking on Nepal in the opener to be held in Multan. Asia Cup will be played in the 50-overs format, comprising 13 games.

In Group A, Babar XI will face off with India and Nepal, while Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Top squads Group A and B will advance to the Super Four stage, where they will lock horns for final birth. The final of the international event will be held on September 17.

Schedule

30 Aug – Pakistan v Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan

31 Aug – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka

2 Sep – Pakistan v India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka

3 Sep – Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

4 Sep – India v Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka

5 Sep – Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

6 Sep – A1 v B2 (Super-4), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

9 Sep – B1 v B2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

10 Sep – A1 v A2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

12 Sep – A2 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

14 Sep – A1 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

15 Sep – A2 v B2, (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

17 Sep – Final – 1 v 2, R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

18 Sep – Reserve day for the final