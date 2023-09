Colombo – Sri Lanka has opted to bat first in the Asia Cup 2023 final against India at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Skipper Shanaka believes there might be some grip and turn in the afternoon but still, it is a good batting surface.

Rohit Sharma will also have opted to bat first to put runs on the board. He hopes to put pressure on Sri Lanka batters early on to seize control of the game.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Husal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindera Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah