COLOMBO – Pakistan is all set to take on India in second game of the Asia Cup 2023 today (September 2) in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

The team green enters the game with a confidence after a convincing win over Nepal in the opening match of the regional tournament.

This year’s tournament is being played in the 50-over format, providing a chance to both teams to assess their capabilities ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

Six teams namely India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are part of the Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan vs India Match Time

The match will start at 2:30pm Pakistan time and in the USA it will be 5:30 am while it will be 3:00pm in India.

Pakistan vs India Match Venue

The expected thrilling game will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

Kandy Weather Today

Latest Kandy weather update for September 2 shows it is likely to remain mostly cloudy throughout the day and night with up to 16 percent rain chance, according to weather portal. It is being hoped that rain would not disrupt the much-awaited game.

Meanwhile, the Met Office of UK and Sri Lanka have predicted up to 70pc rain chance in the city till 6:30pm.

Pakistan and India Squads

Pakitan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).