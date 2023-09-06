LAHORE – Pakistan is all set to take on Bangladesh in first game of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023 in Lahore today (Wednesday).

The team green was table topper in the Group A after it beat Nepal in the tournament opener. Pakistan qualified for the Super 4 round after match against India ended in no result due to rain and both team were awarded with one point each.

Bangladesh are at second position in Group B with two points, with Sri Lanka standing at the top with four points.

Match Time

The match will start at 2:30 pm Pakistan standard time.

Venue

The Super 4 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib