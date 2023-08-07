LAHORE – The matches schedule for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 has been revealed by the regional cricket governing authority, Asian Cricket Council (ACC), on Monday.

The mega event will be hosted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at home and in Sri Lanka at the end of this month.

As per the timetable, all the matches including the final will start at 2:30pm (PST). The toss will take place at 2pm (PST).

Hosts will play the tournament’s opener against Nepal who will be playing their first Asia Cup this time.

This match will be played on August 30 in Multan.

Here are the timings of Asia Cup matches

Group Stage

Aug 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan at 2:30 pm (PST)

Aug 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 2 – Pakistan vs India in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 4 – India vs Nepal in Kandy at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 5 – Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Super 4s

Sept 6 – A1 vs B2 in Lahore at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 9 – B1 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 10 – A1 vs A2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 12 – A2 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 – A1 vs B1 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 – A2 vs B2 in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 – Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

*Positions irrespective of teams’ positions after the first round

– India will remain A 2

– If either of them (India and Pakistan) don’t qualify for Super 4s then Nepal will take their position

– Sri Lanka will remain B1

– Bangladesh will remain B2

– If either of them (Sri Lanka and Bangladesh) don’t qualify for Super 4s then Afghanistan will take their position