KANDY – India will take on Nepal in group stage fifth ODI of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament in Pallkele, Sri Lanka today (September 4).

India are at second place with one point in the Group A table after their match against Pakistan ended in no result on September 2 due to rain. Pakistan stand at top with three points.

Nepal are at the third place with no points as they lost their first match to Pakistan last week at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Match Time

The match will start at 2:30pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST) and 3:00PM Sri Lanka Time and India Standard Time.

Venue

The match will be played at the Pallkele International Cricket Stadium.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud

Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming in Pakistan

PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels will broadcast on TV channels. On mobile devices, Tamasha will provide live streaming to viewers as it inked a deal with Ten Sports.

Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming in India

In India, cricket viewers can watch match on Star Sports while live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Furthermore, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will air the event.

Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will air Asia Cup 2023 event.

Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming in UK

In Britain, TNT Sport 1 will air the event and will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming in Australia

Asia Cup 2023 will be aired by Fox Sports while mobile users can watch live streaming on FOXTel app.