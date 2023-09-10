COLOMBO – India will resume batting at 147/2 in 24.1 overs at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Monday (tomorrow) as the match entered reserve day following persistent rains and wet outfields.

India reached 147/2 when the rains stopped play after 24.1 overs. The match could not be started even after the stoppage of rain due to the seepage of water underneath the covers.

Officials made a couple of inspections and after the latest one hinted at starting the match at 9 pm local time.

In that scenario, it would have been a 34-over each side match. But the rains again set in, causing officials to take the match to the reserve day.

Now, it will be a full 50 overs side match and as such India will resume inning tomorrow at 147/2.

After being asked to bat first, the Indian opener put their side on top with 121 runs partnership in quick time.

From 121 for no loss, India slipped to 123/2 in a space of two over which brought Pakistan back into the game.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul put on 22 runs together to steady the ship when the rains stopped play.

Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 58 of 52 balls while other opener Shubman Gill scored 56 runs after facing 49 balls.

Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf bagged one wicket each.

There are high chances of precipitation even tomorrow, the reserve day.

According to AccuWeather, chances of precipitations are 99 per cent and intermittent rains for six hours on Monday will make it really difficult to complete the match.

According to The Weather Channel, the rains will continue in Colombo till the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2023.

Green shirts have already announced playing XI yesterday and India has come up with two changes in the squad that played last match against Nepal.

Shreyas Iyer has been left out due to injury, giving way to KL Rahul who will keep wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the side in place of Muhammad Shami.

Pakistan playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (VC), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Baseem Shah, Haris Rauf

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj