COLOMBO – India will take on Sri Lanka in another Super Four stage match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at Colombo today (Tuesday).

The match will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo while the match will start at 3:00pm India time.

India stand at top of the points table with +4.560 NRR and two points followed by Sri Lanka with +0.420 and two points.

Pakistan is at the third position with -1.892 points after losing game against India. The team green will have to register a high margin win over Bangladesh to book place in final.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.