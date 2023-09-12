COLOMBO – India set a below-par target for Sri Lanka in Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa International cricket stadium on Tuesday.

Indian batting crumbled against steady spinning bowling of Sri Lanka and the entire team got out on 213 runs in 49.1 overs.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Indian openers provided a solid start with an 80-run partnership under overcast conditions.

Sri Lankan spinner Wellalage brought his side on top by taking three quick wickets and India crumbled from 80-0 to 91-3.

Ishan Kishan and KL rahul steadied the ship with 63 runs stands before a batting collapse.

India lost nine wickets with 186 runs on the board but last wicket partnership between Axar Patel and Siraj give some respectability to the team score.

Skipper Rohat Sharma was top scorer with 53 runs. KL Rahul made 39, Ishan Kishan 33. Axar Patel 26 and Shubman Gill 19.

Wellalage bagged five wickets, Asalanka took four and theekshana one wicket.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha

India stand at top of the points table with +4.560 NRR and two points followed by Sri Lanka with +0.420 and two points.

Pakistan is at the third position with -1.892 points after losing game against India. The team green will have to register a high margin win over Bangladesh to book place in final.