COLOMBO – India reached 147/2 in 24.1 overs when rains stopped play at R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo on Sunday evening.

After being asked to bat first, the Indian opener put their side on top with 121 runs partnership in quick time.

From 121 for no loss, India slipped to 123/2 in a space of two over which brought Pakistan back into the game.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul put on 22 runs together to steady the ship when the rains stopped play.

Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 58 of 52 balls while other opener Shubman Gill scored 56 runs after facing 49 balls.

Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf bagged one wicket each.

Skipper Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bowl first in the highly anticipated Super 4 clash against arch-rival India at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Babar Azam believes that moisture in the wicket will help fast bowlers at the early stage. For Rohit Sharma, however, it will not make any difference as India desired batting first.

Green shirts have already announced playing XI yesterday and India has come up witrh two changes in the squad that played last match against Nepal.

Shreyas Iyer has been left out due to injury, giving way to KL Rahul who will keep wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah has returned to the side in place of Muhammad Shami.

Pakistan playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (C), Muhammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan (VC), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Baseem Shah, Haris Rauf

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj

There are chances of rain interruptions during the match which has a reserve day.

There are high chances of precipitation even tomorrow, the reserve day if the match is not completed today.

According to AccuWeather, there are high chances of rainfall throughout the day after some sunshine in the morning.

On September 11, chances of precipitations are 99 per cent and intermittent rains for six hours will make it really difficult to complete the match.

Weather.com has forecast overcast conditions with 90 per cent chances of precipitations on the match day.

According to The Weather Channel, the rains will continue in Colombo till the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2023.