LAHORE – The Asia Cup 2023 will take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka between August 30 and September 17.

Co-host Pakistan were the first team to announce their squad and Babar Azam’s side placed in Group A alongside India and Nepal. Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka have been placed in Group B of the tournament.

Squads of Group A Teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.

India: Squad yet to be announced

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Mousom Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Arjun Saud

Group B

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Tanjid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mamhud, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Naim

Afghanistan: Squad yet to be announced

Sri Lanka: Squad yet to be announced

Complete schedule

Pakistan will take on Nepal in the opening match of the 2023 Asia Cup in Multan. The tournament, which will be played in fifty-overs format, has six teams divided into two groups of three teams each.

The iconic clash between India and Pakistan is set for September 2 in Kandy. The six group-stage matches will be followed by the Super 4s, beginning September 6. The final will be played by the teams that occupy the top two spots at the end of the Super 4s on September 17 in Colombo.