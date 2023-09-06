LAHORE – Bangladesh set a below par 194 runs target for host Pakistan in the first Super 4 match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Bangladesh was all out for 193 runs in 38.4 overs on a batting-friendly surface.

Haris Rauf bagged four, Naseem Shah three while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf and Iftikhar Ahmed got one wicket each.

Experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim and skipper Shakib Al Hasan scored the fifties while no other batter could offer any resistance against a quality pace attack.

Team Green was table topper in Group A after it beat Nepal in the tournament opener. Pakistan qualified for the Super 4 round after the match against India ended in no result due to rain and both teams were awarded with one point each.

Bangladesh are at second position in Group B with two points, with Sri Lanka standing at the top with four points.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib