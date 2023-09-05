LAHORE – Embattled Afghanistan will take on injury-hit Sri Lanka today on Tuesday in the Asia Cup 2023 encounter as the Hashmatullah-led team is facing a must-win situation after facing defeat by Bangladesh.

Afghanistan’s run rate is in negative while Sri Lanka, who beat Bangladesh in their opening game, is positive with 0.951. Lankan Lions have so far played one game in the event, and clinched it.

As Sri Lanka almost qualified for the next round after a maiden win in the opener, they can still not qualify for the next round if Afghanistan beat them by huge margin.

Toss, which will be held at 2:00 pm, will be crucial as both team will look to bat first to avoid bowling under the scorching sun in Lahore as mercury is likely to shoot up to 37degrees.

In the last 5 ODIs between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, the latter dominated, however the situation is not the same this time, as Sri Lanka lack key players this time.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing XI

Afghanistan (probable): 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Najibullah Zadran, 6 Mohammad Nabi, 7 Gulbadin Naib 8 Karim Janat, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka (probable): 1 Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Kusal Mendis (wk), 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka 6 Dhananjaya de Silva, 7 Dasun Shanaka (capt), 8 Dushan Hemantha/Dunith Wellalage, 9 Maheesh Theekshana, 10 Kasun Rajitha 11 Matheesha Pathirana