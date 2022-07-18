The ongoing economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka will likely result in the 2022 Asia Cup being moved to UAE according to sources close to the matter.

The decision to change the venus was taken by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) during a meeting this week as it remains concerned over the acute shortage of fuel which has played a big part in grinding Sri Lanka down to a halt. It was long suspected that the tournament will be awarded to Bangladesh.

Despite the 2022 Asia Cup moving to UAE (Sharjah and Dubai will be the venues), Cricket Sri Lanka will retain the title of host for the August 27th to September 11th tournament.

ACC’s decision to shuffle the venues comes as a bit of a surprise as Sri Lanka successfully hosted Australia for a full tour and is currently playing hosts to Pakistan for a Test series as well.

The argument against them remains that hosting a bilateral series is very different from hosting a tournament like the Asia Cup, which this time will be played in the T20 format, and will feature as many as nine teams.

Sri Lanka also cannot properly cater to the influx of fans that usually follow such big cricketing events.

Following all that, the ACC was left with little choice but to move the event whose schedule will be announced on July 22.

The Asia Cup will head to UAE for a second time in the last five years with the 2018 edition also played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah between September 15-28.