Asia Cup 2021 in Sri Lanka cancelled due to COVID-19 surge

The Asia Cup 2021, which was shifted from Pakistan to Sri Lanka, has been cancelled due to the deteriorating situation of COVID-19 in the country.

Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva while talking to reporters said that it will not be possible to hold the Asia Cup tournament in June this year due to the prevailing situation, international media reported.

The T20 tournament was scheduled to be played in June after it was shifted to Sri Lanka from Pakistan as India was not ready to send its players due to political tension between the two neighbouring countries.

The Asian Cricket Council, who organizes the event, headed by BCCI secretary Jay Shah is yet to make a formal announcement in this regard.

It is expected that the Asia Cup would get a window after the 2023 ICC 50-over World Cup as teams are planning for their FTPs for the next two years.

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, Sri Lankan government has imposed a 10-day ban on international air travel.

Six teams take part in the tournament including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri-Lanka and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, India is the defending champion.

The tournament was to held in 2020 but cricket’s second-biggest saga of that calendar year was postponed in July 2020 due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

