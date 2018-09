Asia Cup 2018: Afghanistan win toss, decide to bat first against Pakistan

Afghanistan have won the toss and decided to bat first in Abu Dhabi during the ongoing Asia Cup.

Pakistan have made three changes to the side that played against India with Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Amir making way for Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi — who will be making his ODI debut — and Haris Sohail.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

