Asia can bring economic revolution

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), President AKIA, Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said with minimal investment of 15 – 20 billion rupees in the nostalgic city, Chaman can reach to the heights of economic growth resulting in prosper Pakistan and even more prosper Balochistan. Strategically Chaman is the best suitable city to become a centre of trade for Afghanistan, Iran and Central Asian countries, he said. With the help of Government, this city can play a vital role in increased foreign exchange, employment and exports. The veteran businessman while talking to the business community said that in 2008 it was proposed to extend the Chaman – Quetta railway track to central Asia through Afghanistan but is still pending, which after completion can change the economical venue of the city and can boost trade in the entire region by extending Pakistani trade to even European markets. Policy makers and Government institutions should take steps for the betterment of city’s infrastructure, transportation system and should resolve the problems faced by local traders and the true potential of the city may be discovered in term of increased foreign exchange and better national economy. Chaman is famous across the country for the supply of dry fruits, grapes, apricots, plums, peaches, melons, apples and other fruits from Afghanistan.