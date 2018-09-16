Asia as continent of 21st century?

Friendly Fire

Khalid Saleem

ASIA – the biggest continent on Earth – is in a state of re-evolution. The eventual result of this metamorphosis is bound to have a profound impact on the shape of things to come on our planet. Whether the powers-that-be like it or not, Asia is destined to emerge as the continent of the 21st century. Latent forces at work in Asia will shape the destiny not only of the continent itself but, indeed, of the world at large in the years to come.

Events are moving with breathtaking rapidity in this vast Continent that encompasses not only the two most populous countries on the planet and two of its most vibrant economies, but also the bulk of the world’s Muslim population. The continent is heir to some of the world’s most ancient civilizations. It also is the repository of some of the most coveted of the natural resources on Earth. The newly emerged states of Central Asia have added an entirely new dimension to an already highly strategic geo-political environment. The international scenario has undergone a sea change over the turn of the millennium. Paradigms, such as they are, have lost the relevance of old and, in most cases, may need to be formulated anew.

The events of nine/eleven have had the effect of engineering a turning point in the annals of contemporary experience. They marked an upheaval akin to the rude awakening of a sleeping giant, who then goes on a violent rampage against known or imagined enemies. US President, George W. Bush precipitately declared a ‘war against terror’ in what was apparently a facile attempt to mollify domestic public opinion. The retaliatory forays first against Afghanistan and, subsequently, against Iraq had the effect of changing the very rules of the game. The eventual enunciation of the ‘Doctrine of Preemption’ made it very clear that the sole superpower was no longer in a mood to bow to the niceties of international diplomatic conduct. It envisaged instead, a no-holds-barred conflict against a foe that is not only ephemeral but has also defied definition. Not for the first time in recent history, had a super power opted to exercise its prerogative to move the goal posts.

South Asia has exhibited all signs of being an ill-starred region, over the past five decades and more. The rather belated agreement to set up SAARC did raise some hopes but they were soon belayed. India made no secret of its ‘big brother’ attitude and made evident its intention of dealing with each neighbor individually and on its own terms. There would have been little resentment if India had behaved as the ‘elder brother’ rather than ‘big brother’, but it chose otherwise. The uncertain situation in Afghanistan and India’s obvious attempts to fish in troubled waters there added a new complication to an already complex situation.

India and Pakistan, successor states of the British Indian Empire, are beset with the legacy of a somewhat shoddy transfer of power. The partition plan left several loose ends, some in such vital fields as division of water resources, delineation of parts of the frontier and configuration of the sea boundary. The dispute relating to the state of Jammu and Kashmir subsequently became a major bone of contention between the two states. India has shown little inclination to settle any of the contentious issues, except on its own terms. As India’s military might augmented so did its intransigence.

The one positive fallout (if it can be termed as such) of the war against terror was that the United States used its influence to goad India and Pakistan into re-starting the negotiating process aimed at settling their long-standing contentious issues. The negative aspect of this whole exercise was India’s insistence on including a caveat relating to Pakistan’s one-sided and open-ended ‘commitment’ to control the so-called “cross-border terrorism”. By hindsight, it has now become abundantly clear that the Indian establishment introduced this caveat with the intention to use it as a handy pretext to scupper the peace talks at a time of its choosing.

As it is, the strategic balance in the region has been turned on its head with the conclusion of the U S-India nuclear deal. An unwritten corollary of the deal was that India was henceforth to be detached from the South Asian nuclear equation and catapulted on to the international arena as a nascent regional power. The principal objective of the much-vaunted “new strategic partnership” is evidently the policy of “containment” of China.

Smaller states of South Asia cannot but have a feeling of unease at India’s adherence to the concept of ‘strategic partnership’ with the United States. The feeling of uncertainty is accentuated by the dread that India may now feel free to flex its muscles using the umbrella of the Doctrine of Preemption as enunciated by President George W. Bush and now being carried forward by President Trump. The omens do not bode well. No wonder the region is bracing for a longish period of tension and angst.

Here a word about SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) may be in order. This Regional Association has singularly failed to live up to its promise. Not only has there been a singular failure in efforts to add an economic dimension of note to regional ties, the organization’s record in regional planning has been pathetic.

SAARC is being held hostage to the tension created due to the non-settlement of the contentious issues between its two largest member states. A Regional Organization cannot be divorced from the fallout due to bilateral stresses and strains between members. The two largest members – India and Pakistan – bear a heavy responsibility for the stupor that SAARC suffers from at this period in time.

— The writer is a former ambassador and former assistant secretary general of OIC.

